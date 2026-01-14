The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Jigawa State has recorded major successes in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking, with the seizure of drugs worth over N2.8 billion and the conviction of 136 offenders in 2025. The Jigawa State Commandant of the NDLEA, Mr Hassan K. Kabaju,...

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Jigawa State has recorded major successes in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking, with the seizure of drugs worth over N2.8 billion and the conviction of 136 offenders in 2025.

The Jigawa State Commandant of the NDLEA, Mr Hassan K. Kabaju, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the command’s performance for the year under review.

According to him, the agency seized over 1.9 tonnes of illicit drugs, including cannabis sativa, psychotropic substances, Exol-5, and rubber solution.

The total weight of the seized exhibits stands at 1,944.389 kilogrammes, with an estimated street value of N2.8 billion.

Within the same period, NDLEA operatives arrested 577 suspects across the state, 558 males and 19 females, during intelligence-led operations aimed at cutting drug supply chains and protecting communities.

On prosecution, the command recorded significant progress at the Federal High Court in Dutse, where 136 drug-related cases were successfully prosecuted and concluded in 2025.

Beyond enforcement, the command also intensified efforts in drug demand reduction.

Mr Kabaju said 552 drug users were counselled, while 59 drug-dependent persons were referred for treatment and rehabilitation at the NDLEA’s Drug Demand Reduction Unit, following family interventions.

As part of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign, the command conducted 39,383 sensitisation lectures across schools, tertiary institutions, NYSC formations, government agencies, civil society groups, and through the media, strengthening prevention efforts, especially among youths.

Despite these gains, the NDLEA identified a shortage of operational vehicles and critical equipment as major challenges limiting full coverage of the state.

Mr Kabaju attributed the achievements to the commitment of officers and support from the NDLEA National Headquarters and the Jigawa State Government, expressing confidence that with improved logistics, the fight against drug abuse will deliver even stronger results in the years ahead.