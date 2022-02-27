NDLEA releases statement on Lagos Island raid, 5,862kg of drugs seized

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has issued a statement regarding the raid on Lagos Island, which resulted in the seizure of 5,862 kilograms of drugs.

According to the statement, Mrs. Sherifat Kehinde Lawal, a major drug kingpin operating the notorious Patey Lagos Island drug haven in Lagos state, was arrested along with six other suspects by NDLEA operatives, who also recovered 5,862 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs including Loud and Codeine in a raid on Saturday 26th February 2022.

Anti-narcotic officers stormed the drug kingpin’s Gambari street base and arrested her and six of her accomplices at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 26th, following credible intelligence and follow-up surveillance on illicit drug dealing in Osho, Gambari, and Beecroft Streets, Patey Area of Lagos Island.

Other cartel members operating in the axis, on the further hand, mobilized hoodlums who attacked the officers with stones, bottles, and pistols in an attempt to prevent the officers from capturing other kingpins and removing the suspects already apprehended as well as the drug exhibits.

The operatives were able to tactically defend themselves, took the suspects and exhibits away. Other suspects in custody with Mrs. Lawal include: Ahmed Yisau; Solomon Alape; Olayemi Akinola; Salami Qudus; Bakare Rafiu; Rose Samson; Yusuf Rofiat, and Chukwudi Egon.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, reacted to the development by commending the officers and men of the Agency’s Lagos Command for a successful operation. He cautioned people who are being exploited by drug cartels to block or attack anti-narcotics agents in the course of their duties to stop or face serious consequences.