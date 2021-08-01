Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA have recovered 35 wraps of cocaine from the underwear of a lady, Okafor Eber Edith during the outbound clearance of passengers on Air Cotevoire to Monrovia, Liberia from Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos.

The agency, in a statement issued by the Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi said the suspect who tucked the pellets of cocaine in her underwear to beat security checks at the Airport was picked up for search and questioning during which the wraps of the illicit drug were found on her.

During preliminary interview, she claimed her desire to make money pushed her into drug trafficking.

Advertisement

Another suspect, Echendu Jerry Maduakolam, an intending male traveler bound for Istanbul, was apprehended with 78 grams of cannabis combined with dried bitter leaves at the MMIA’s Gate A departure hall on Tuesday, July 27th, during outward clearance of Egypt Airlines to Turkey.

On the same day, another intending male passenger, Egbon Osarodion going to Milan, Italy was arrested at the airport’s Gate A departure hall during outward clearance of passengers on Egypt airline with different quantities of 225mg Tramadol and Rohypnol concealed in foil papers wrapped in a polyethylene bag.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives from the Agency’s Kontagora Area command raided a warehouse where drug supplies for bandits are stored in Mailefe village, Kontagora Local Government Area, Niger state, in the early hours of Thursday, July 29th, 2021, based on solid intelligence.

After a thorough search of the warehouse, 125 bags of cannabis sativa were recovered while a man seen praying in front of the house fled into the forest when he sighted the narcotic officers from afar.

Chairman/ Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) commended the commanders, officers and men of the MMIA and Niger state commands of the Agency for their continued efforts in tracking down traffickers of illicit drugs in their areas of responsibility.

Advertisement

He urged them, as well as their counterparts in other commands, to be focused and steadfast in their efforts to rid Nigeria of illicit drugs and drug-related crimes.