Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has continued its nationwide offensive against drug traffickers with a string of arrests and seizures, including that of Mrs. Nnadi Nora Chinyere, an Italy-bound woman who was caught with 100 wraps of heroin and two parcels of the same substance at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Mrs. Nnadi was apprehended on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021, during an outbound screening of passengers on a Qatar Airways flight to Florentine, Italy. The pills she was carrying were hidden in five packages of hair relaxer cream.

Similarly, officers from the Agency’s MMIA Command intercepted a cargo of illicit substances intended for the United Kingdom at the NAHCO export shed at the airport on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Further analysis indicates the shipment contains 66.600kg of cannabis sativa, 1.600kg of heroin, and 1.450kg of cocaine, totaling 69.65kg, all hidden inside cosmetics.

On Thursday, August 5th, narcotic officers on routine patrol discovered another cargo of 25.8 kilograms of cocaine and cannabis hidden inside foodstuffs destined for London, UK at the NAHCO export facility. 2.3 kilograms of cocaine and 23.5 kg of compressed cannabis were discovered within the export package after it was opened and analyzed.

On the 7th of August, a team of operatives from the Agency’s Owo Area command intercepted a bus from Lagos en route Owo to Ibilo, Kogi state, during a patrol operation along the Akure-Owo road. Six packets of skunk totaling 3.6kg, 30 pinches of Crack Cocaine weighing 87grams, and six sachets of Arizona weighing 265grams were recovered from the vehicle.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, the agency’s Benue state command detained an interstate trafficker, Eze Victor Ezenwanne, with 65.436 kg of diazepam tablets on Friday, August 13th.

On the same day, Adeyemi Segun Olamide, a suspected fake soldier, was arrested in Maiduguri, Borno state, with 650 grams of skunk, while Muffat Ekong, a Nigerian Army ex-staff sergeant, and Frank Iredia Obamwonyi, a Nigerian Army ex-staff sergeant, were arrested with 286.3 kilograms of cannabis in Ogwashi Uku, Delta state, on their way to Enugu

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, has complimented the officers and men of the MMIA command, as well as their colleagues in Ondo, Borno, Benue, and Delta states, for the massive seizures and arrests.

He encouraged them and other commanders to keep the momentum going, telling them that President Muhammadu Buhari appreciates their efforts and will continue to motivate them to do more.