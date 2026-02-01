The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a Brazilian-based Nigerian businessman identified as Uche Franklin Onyekwere, for allegedly smuggling cocaine in his private part during an intelligence-led search at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos....

In a Sunday statement signed by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, the suspect was arrested at the arrival hall of the MMIA with a concealed parcel of cocaine in his private part and soles of his footwear.

The statement reads, “Onyekwere was arrested on Thursday, 29th January 2026 during the inward clearance of South African Airways flight passengers arriving from Brazil via Johannesburg, following processed intelligence. When the 47-year-old suspect was taken for a full body scan, the result confirmed illicit drug concealment.

“As a result, he was subjected to a strip search, during which a big parcel of white powdery substance, which later tested positive for cocaine, was discovered wrapped around his right thigh. A further search revealed two additional wraps of the same substance concealed in the sole of a pair of flat shoes worn by the suspect. In all, three large wraps of cocaine, with a gross weight of 1.60 kilograms, were recovered from his body and footwear.

“During a preliminary interview, the suspect revealed he purchased the illicit drug consignment in Brazil with the intention to resell the cocaine in Nigeria to raise capital to boost his business and also finance the naming ceremony of his newly born child. The suspect, who lives in Rua Ever, Mulariuha, São Paulo, claimed that he has been living in Brazil since 2008 while he has been operating a toy business for about nine years.”

In a separate operation at the Tincan seaport in Lagos, a total of 55 jumbo bags of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis with a gross weight of 1,183 kilograms imported from Montreal, Canada, in a container was discovered on Wednesday, 28th January, during a joint examination of the shipment by NDLEA officers, Customs and other security agencies. The illicit consignments were hidden inside two vehicles, including a Hyundai SUV and a Toyota Matrix.

In a similar operation in Niger state, NDLEA operatives acting on credible intelligence “in the early hours of Tuesday 26th January intercepted a long truck marked T 31589 LA along Dei-Dei Abuja expressway where they arrested the trio of Andy Chidogu, 49; Kenneth Ogene, 45; and Sadiq Olanrewaju, 27, for conveying 176 bags of skunk, a strain of cannabis weighing 2,735 kilograms and 1 kilogram of Colorado, a synthetic cannabis, concealed in the truck.

“Investigations revealed that Kenneth Ogene, who drives the truck, left Lagos on 23rd January loaded with 800 bags of flour to Ekpoma, Edo State and arrived the following day, 24th January. In Ekpoma, he then negotiated to transport the 176 bags of skunk and 1kg Colos for N1.7million.”

In another operation in Edo State, the NDLEA operatives on “Tuesday, 27th January arrested Shaibu Yusuf along the Auchi-Abuja express road while looking for a vehicle to convey 66 bags of skunk concealed in bags of charcoal, weighing 792kg, to Katsina.

“Also, in Edo, operatives supported by Nigerian Army personnel on Wednesday, 28th January, raided a cannabis farm at Ebora camp, Ilushi in Esan South East LGA, where 4,063.675kg skunk was destroyed on over 1.6 hectares of farmland, while 328kg processed cannabis and its seeds were recovered. Suspects arrested at the camp include: Jeremiah Nwodeh, 46; Chukwudi Pius,33; Pius Ogaba, 46, and Onora Kwene, 35.”

In Anambra state, NDLEA operatives “on Wednesday, 28th January, intercepted a cement truck at Upper Iweka, Onitsha, heading to Nkpor. A search of the trailer revealed that bags of cement were used to conceal 345.2kg of skunk owned by Abum Okeke, 42, who was one of the three occupants of the truck at the time of arrest.”

In another intelligence-led operation in Ondo State, “at least, two suspects: Tunde Ogundele,39, and Soji Elegbelye, 46, were arrested on Monday, 26th January arrested at Eleyewo community in Akure North area of Ondo state, in connection with the seizure of 473kg skunk, while NDLEA operatives in Kano on the same day nabbed Abdullahi Usman, 45, at Murtala Mohammed way, with 12,500 ampoules of pentazocine injection recovered from him. Not less than 4,390 pills of tramadol were seized from another suspect, Musa Shuaibu, 42, when he was arrested in the Gaya area of Kano on Tuesday, 27th January.”

In a decisive operation against transnational smuggling, NDLEA Operatives also arrested “one Oragwan Ekene on Friday, 30th January at Okeyson park, Alaba, Lagos, with 15.5kg skunk heading to Onitsha, Anambra state, with the illicit consignment, 3.5kg of the same psychoactive substance was recovered from a sound system and two packets of cereal found in the luggage of Omang Peter Edward at the arrival tarmac of Seme border, Badagry on Tuesday, 27th January. The suspect was coming from Cotonou, the Benin Republic, into Lagos.”

Chairman of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) commended the officers and men of the MMIA, Tincan, Niger, Lagos, Edo, Anambra, Ondo, and Kano Commands for the arrests, seizures and their professionalism, urging them to continue the balanced approach to their drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts.