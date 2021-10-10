Breaking News

NDLEA intercepts Australia-bound Meth in soles of ladies’ shoes, body cream, arrests 110 dealers in raids across 9 states

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have raided, destroyed, and confiscated different illicit drugs from the hideouts of 110 drug traffickers in nine states throughout the nation in the past week.

This is according a statement released by the Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Sunday.

At least 16 individuals were arrested in Lagos on Thursday after police raided known drug joints in Maza Maza, Alakija, Festac town, Amuwo Odofin, Oluti, Isheri roundabout, and Igando.

 

The suspects include: Lucky Elibe; Abdullahi Jabir; Amos Kalli; Nweke ThankGod; Tukwosi Arowolu; Odinaka Oramu; Jeremiah Ishaya; Maxwell John; Usman Garba; Christian Okibe; Mba Peter; Sarah Offiri; Wasiu Adeniji; Bode Olaitan; Yetunde Ahmed; and Abdullahi Jibril.

Seven others were equally arrested in different locations in Lekki area of the state. They are: Emmanuel Sunday; Buhari Ibrahim; Kudus Taiwa; Samuel Jeremiah; Adebayo Adams; Joshua Madube and Mary Jane Nweke. While one Okoropo Mathew was arrested in Obalende area of the state

Four others, Sulaiman Hammadu; Olalekan Abiodun; Lukman Kamarudeen and Toyeeb Isa were nabbed in Agege area of Lagos.

A total of 17 suspects were also sent to the Agency for further investigation after being apprehended by troops from the 149 Battalion (Rear), Nigerian Army Cantonment, Ojo. Cocaine, Heroin, Tramadol, Methamphetamine, Diazepam, Cannabis, and other psychotropic drugs were seized from the suspects.

The arrest of a 19-year-old female drug dealer, Mngunengen Achir, with 5.5kg Cannabis and 112grams of Diazepam in the Aliade area of Benue on Wednesday 6th October took a disturbing turn when other members of her cartel abducted a retired NDLEA personnel from that community who they assumed was still a serving officer, took him to a forest, and demanded the release of the suspect in custody before their victim would be freed.

In Nasarawa, a raid on the home of a drug lord in the Ruga area of Mararaba, Karu LGA, resulted in the recovery of 30 bags of cannabis weighing 362.5kg, while in Akwa Ibom state, three male suspects were arrested on Wednesday 6th October during a raid on drug joints in the Oron area, resulting in the seizure of over 25 kilograms of drugs.

In Ondo, a notorious drug dealer at Ogbani-Oja Okitipupa, Okitipupa LGA, Adedugba Adeyemi, a.k.a Oyinbo, was arrested in his fortified den, where different quantities of Cocaine, Heroin and Skunk were recovered. Seven other suspects were arrested in some drug joints in other parts of the state, including Shasha market, Akure North LG; Asolo camp, Usho, Owo LG; Albert Link Street, Finger Licking hotel and Shittu street, all in Akure, the state capital.

In Kano, one Shamsuddeen Muhammad was arrested with 21.6kg cannabis, well concealed inside empty cartons, while in Oyo state, no fewer than 12 persons were arrested at drug joints raided and dismantled across the state. Some of the destroyed black spots include: Alfa area, Sabo motor park, Idisin Ijeru area, Odo Oba, Gambari in Oyo area; Igboro joint in Saki town, Agberele forest joint in Saki west LG; Ago Are market in Atisbo LG; Eleyele motorpark, Eleyele forest, Apete complex, Sabo garage, Ojoo, all in Ibadan as well as Odo Oba, Ogo Oluwa LGA.

In Kwara, no fewer than 38 suspects were arrested and 29.585kg assorted drugs including Cocaine, Meth, Tramadol, Diazepam and others recovered from them across seven drug joints in Lafiagi. In Rivers, at least three persons were arrested from drug joints in Oyigbo and Kara oil mill area of the state on Saturday 9th October.

In a related development, narcotic officers from the Agency’s Directorate of Operation and General Investigations, DOGI, intercepted more than 5 kilograms of methamphetamine and cannabis hidden in the soles of ladies shoes, body cream, and auto spare parts bound for Australia, Pakistan, South Korea, and Hong Kong in four courier firms in Lagos.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, commended the officers and men of the nine state Commands for bringing the fight to the drug cartels’ doorsteps within communities and in the forests. Their contributions to rescuing the lives of innocent children, women, and adults from the merchants of death, he added, will be remembered forever. He urged them, as well as their colleagues in other commands, to stay tenacious in their fight against the narco-syndicates.

