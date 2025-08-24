A 50-year-old widow and fashion designer, Mrs. Ifeoma Henrietta Ezewuike, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Lagos for attempting to traffic 1.3 kilograms of cocaine disguised as a pregnancy....

Ezewuike, the proprietor of Golden Star Creation in Ago Palace Way, Okota, was intercepted at a bus terminal in Jibowu, Yaba, on Friday, 22nd August, while trying to deliver the illicit consignment to customers in Abuja. A follow-up raid on her residence yielded 200 grams of a cutting agent used in cocaine processing. She confessed to inheriting the drug trade from her late husband.

The arrest formed part of a sweeping nationwide crackdown that saw the NDLEA intercept massive drug consignments, dismantle trafficking networks, and destroy plantations across several states.

In Lagos, officers seized 90 parcels of Loud cannabis weighing 48.6kg concealed in three cartons of imported kitchen sinks from the United States. In Abuja, two dispatch riders were arrested in Jabi for distributing illicit substances within the Federal Capital Territory.

In Kano, operatives recovered 452,070 opioid pills from the home of a fleeing suspect and arrested others with codeine syrup, tramadol, and pregabaline capsules. In Adamawa, a raid on the residence of a notorious dealer led to the recovery of 354,480 pills of tramadol and the seizure of two vehicles.

Equally, large-scale cannabis operations were neutralised across the country. In Delta, Ondo, Edo, and Taraba states, NDLEA teams — supported by the military and civil defence operatives — destroyed over 75,000 kilograms of skunk cultivated on plantations spanning more than 25 hectares.

NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended the officers for their commitment, urging them to sustain the Agency’s balanced approach in the ongoing War Against Drug Abuse (WADA).