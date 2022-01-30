NDLEA arrests 3 trans-border traffickers in Lagos, intercepts tramadol tablets, imported Loud

Three trans-border drug traffickers have been apprehended by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA while attempting to smuggle 48,000 225mg Tramadol tablets through Mubi, Adamawa state, to the Republic of Cameroon, while over 1,500 kilograms of imported Loud and other illicit substances were intercepted in raids across Lagos and Edo states.

Advertisement

The suspects, Mohammed Hussaini, 32, Adamu Bella, 18, and Mohammed Umar, 18, were apprehended on Friday at Tsamiya Junction, Madanya Road, Mubi, Mubi North LGA, Adamawa State, with the exhibits concealed in the packets of another narcotic. When interviewed, they stated that the drugs were being transported to Bagira, a town near the Nigeria-Cameroon border, to be transferred to some Cameroonians for further distribution to Maroa in Cameroon.

This follows a similar operation in Lagos’ Alaba Rago neighborhood, where investigators from the Agency’s state command intercepted 1,200 parcels of imported Loud, a strong variety of cannabis believed of being smuggled into the state from a neighboring country, weighing a total of 1,229 kg.

Advertisement

NDLEA operatives on Wednesday, detained one Ibrahim Musa, 25, in Suru Alaba, Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA, Lagos, with 18,530 Tramadol, Rohynol, Diazepam, Exol-5, and 138 bottles of Codeine.

At the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos, operatives at the SAHCO export shed of the airport during their routine cargo search intercepted a consignment of 22 international passports of six different countries concealed in a bag of Gari among other food items.

Advertisement

Nine of the passports were three each of UK, France and Portugal, while the rest were: Nigeria -8; Ghana -4 and Cameroon -1. Also at the airport, operatives equally recovered 12 parcels of cannabis weighing 4.95kg concealed in a carton of Golden Morn packaged for export through the SAHCO export shed.

In Plateau state, a team of NDLEA officers on Friday 28th Jan. arrested two suspects; Emeka Ezenwa, 37, and Julius Akingbe, 45, for being in possession of 126.5grams of methamphetamine concealed inside a DVD player coming from Lagos, while a raid in Kampani Zera- Wase LGA of the state on Friday led to the arrest of Fatima Sadiq, 20, who was caught with 21.3kg cannabis.

Advertisement

A similar raid on Friday of a notorious drug joint, Bakin Kogi Ringim, Jigawa state led to the recovery of different quantities of Cannabis, Diazepam, Exol-5 and some new psychoactive substances with a total weight of 8.680kg as well as weapons such as knives, cutlasses, Gora sticks, catapults and charms.

In Edo state, operatives recovered 19 bags of cannabis weighing 144.10kg stored in the bush along Uromi Road, Esan North East LGA ready to be transported to other parts of the country, while eight bags of the same substance weighing 111kg were recovered from a bush at Iruekpen, Esan West LGA.

Advertisement

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, has commended the Agency’s officers and men in the Lagos, MMIA, Adamawa, Plateau, and Edo commands for their persistence and vigilance. He urged them, as well as their colleagues across the country, not to give up until every last gram of illicit substance had been recovered in Nigeria.