A Budget Defense before a joint committee of the National Assembly on Niger Delta Affairs ended abruptly, as the Managing Director of the NDDC, Kemebradi Kumo Pondei was unable to reconcile figures that was contained in its 2019 Budget performance Document .

While responding to questions from the House committee members on a disparity in its expenditure profile amounting to about N142 billion, the MD of the NDDC failed to give clear explanation for the huge difference.

JUST: Confusion as Interim Management Committee of the NDDC fails to reconcile figures in 2019 budget. pic.twitter.com/9AzdyAAoDb — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) July 14, 2020

The Committee requested that Mr PONDEI append his signature to the amended document if it must be adopted, but he refused to do so and pleaded for more time to return and reconcile the figures with his team.

The meeting later turned rowdy when some of the lawmakers openly disagreed with the Managing director’s request but their objection was overruled by both committee chairmen who insisted and adjourned the meeting indefinitely.