The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has expressed strong disapproval over the disruption of its project commissioning in Calabar, describing allegations by Cross River State officials as politically motivated and baseless.

Speaking on Wednesday during a project inauguration in Bayelsa State, Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Barrister Chiedu Ebie, dismissed claims that the Commission hijacked projects belonging to the state government. He labelled the accusations as “mischievous” and warned against dragging the Commission into “dirty politics.”

Ebie recounted how attempts were made to undermine the recent commissioning of the NDDC’s state office and roads in Calabar South and Calabar Municipality. He described the disruption as unfortunate, given the effort invested by contractors and NDDC staff in executing and monitoring the projects.

He clarified that all projects commissioned followed due process, including proper procurement procedures, issuance of award letters, and engineering documentation, as required by law.

“How can anyone claim there were no contracts when the law clearly mandates that only the Chairman and Managing Director can sign such agreements, and only after due process has been followed?” he queried.

Ebie stressed that the new NDDC is focused on meaningful development across the Niger Delta and would not be distracted by political interference. “Politics is politics, but leave the NDDC out of it,” he warned.

Last week, individuals believed to be aligned with the Cross River State government reportedly disrupted the commissioning of NDDC road projects in Calabar, alleging the roads were state-owned. The NDDC has since reiterated its commitment to transparency and regional development.