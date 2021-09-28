NDA to commission 260 Cadets, holds Beating The Retreat to honour them

Nigerian Defence Academy, Afaka in Kaduna state has organised a “Beating-Of-The-Retreat’ and award ceremony to honour 260 cadets of 68 regular course who will be Commissioned 9th of October.

Beating-Of-The-Retreat is an old military tradition which dates back to several centuries.

It has been retained by the NDA over the years and it marks the end of Cadets five years rigorous military training.

Senior military officers serving and retired, gathered at the parade ground of the NDA in Afaka to witness the event.

Former Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General Azubike Ihejirika, who was the special guest of honour, charged the Cadets to always put the country first and remain faithful to laws guiding the Nigerian state.

Awards were also been presented to cadets who distinguished themselves during the course of the 2020/2021 session.