Breaking News

NDA to commission 260 Cadets, holds Beating The Retreat to honour them

Latest Breaking News About The NDA: NDA to commission 260 cadets, holds Beating The Retreat to honour them Cadets Practicing at the NDA

Nigerian Defence Academy, Afaka in Kaduna state has organised a “Beating-Of-The-Retreat’ and award ceremony to honour 260 cadets of 68 regular course who will be Commissioned 9th of October.

Beating-Of-The-Retreat is an old military tradition which dates back to several centuries.

It has been retained by the NDA over the years and it marks the end of Cadets five years rigorous military training.

Senior military officers serving and retired, gathered at the parade ground of the NDA in Afaka to witness the event.

Former Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General Azubike Ihejirika, who was the special guest of honour, charged the Cadets to always put the country first and remain faithful to laws guiding the Nigerian state.

Awards were also been presented to cadets who distinguished themselves during the course of the 2020/2021 session.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Nine killed in plane crash during skydiving trip in Sweden

TVCN
Jul 14, 2019

Nine people were killed when their plane crashed during a skydiving trip near Umea, a small university…

Wike Appoints Special Assistant on Traffic Lights

TVCN
Sep 25, 2016

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has ppointed Daye Graham-Douglas as his Special Assistant…

FCT Police arrest five suspected kidnappers’ informants

TVCN
Aug 9, 2019

The Police in the Federal Capital Territory said it arrested five suspected informants to kidnappers…

Serena sets US Open record with opening-round win

TVCN
Sep 2, 2020

Serena Williams has achieved another milestone in her career with yet (more…)