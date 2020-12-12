The Speaker of the House of Representatives has described as shocking and painful the sudden death of the publisher of the Leadership Newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Femi Gbajabiamila said with the publisher’s passing away, the Nigerian media industry has lost one of its committed pillars.

He said Sam Nda-Isaiah’s death came at a time that the services of the media are needed most to promote unity among Nigerians as well as the development and growth of the country.

The Speaker condoled with members of his immediate family, the management and staff of Leadership Newspaper, the Nigerian media industry, especially the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria over the loss.

While praying for the repose of the soul of late Sam Nda-Isaiah, the Speaker said the late publisher would be remembered for contributing his quota toward Nigeria’s development through the media.