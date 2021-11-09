NDA denies arrest of Air Force Seargent over Bandit attack on its formation

The Nigerian Defence Academy(NDA) has denied the arrested of Sergeant Torsabo Solomon over his involvement in the security breach at the academy.

This was even as it refuted the claim that the Air force personnel was under its custody.

In a statement issued by the NDA spokesman, Major Bashir Muhammad Jajira on Tuesday said the arrested sergeant has no connection with Academy’s attack.

According to the statement, NDA is a Military Training Institution not Investigative Security Agency.

To this end, it advised the general public to disregard the information trending on the social media, saying, the perpetrators of the security breach at the academy will definitely be apprehended.

It would be recalled that a statement had earlier been issued announcing the arrest of Seargent Solomon over the attack on NDA.

This latest statement is however denying the arrest.

The full statement :

‘The attention of the Nigerian Defence Academy has been drawn to a viral publication on social media regarding the arrest of one Sgt Torsabo Solomon for his involvement on the security breach in Nigerian Defence Academy and was conveyed to the Academy for investigation.

‘This is to inform the general public that the above named person is not in the Nigerian Defence Academy’s custody as alleged and has no connection with the Academy.

‘ The Nigerian Defence Academy is a Military Training Institution and not an Investigative Security Agency. The general public is hereby advised to disregard this misinformation and refer to relevant Investigative Security Agencies for clarification.

‘ The Nigerian Defence Academy wishes to reassure the general public that the perpetrators of the security breach on the Nigerian Defence Academy architecture will sooner rather than later be apprehended.