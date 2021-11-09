Breaking News

NDA denies arrest of Air Force Seargent over Bandit attack on its formation

The Nigerian Defence Academy(NDA) has denied the arrested of Sergeant Torsabo Solomon over his involvement in the security breach at the academy.

This was even as it refuted the claim that the Air force personnel was under its custody.

In a statement issued by the NDA spokesman, Major Bashir Muhammad Jajira on Tuesday said the arrested sergeant has no connection with Academy’s attack.

According to the statement, NDA is a Military Training Institution not Investigative Security Agency.

To this end, it advised the general public to disregard the information trending on the social media, saying, the perpetrators of the security breach at the academy will definitely be apprehended.

It would be recalled that a statement had earlier been issued announcing the arrest of Seargent Solomon over the attack on NDA.

This latest statement is however denying the arrest.

The full statement :

‘The attention of the Nigerian Defence Academy has been drawn to a viral publication on social media regarding the arrest of one Sgt Torsabo Solomon for his involvement on the security breach in Nigerian Defence Academy and was conveyed to the Academy for investigation.

‘This is to inform the general public that the above named person is not in the Nigerian Defence Academy’s custody as alleged and has no connection with the Academy.

‘ The Nigerian Defence Academy is a Military Training Institution and not an Investigative Security Agency. The general public is hereby advised to disregard this misinformation and refer to relevant Investigative Security Agencies for clarification.

‘ The Nigerian Defence Academy wishes to reassure the general public that the perpetrators of the security breach on the Nigerian Defence Academy architecture will sooner rather than later be apprehended.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Egypt adjourns Morsi’s trial

TVCN
Jul 20, 2018

The Cairo Criminal Court has adjourned the trial of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi and other…

Buhari writes NASS, seeks approval to borrow $29.96bn

TVCN
Oct 26, 2016

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a letter to the National Assembly requesting the approval of an…

Gov Okowa congratulates Team Delta on winning 6th National Youth Games for sixth time

Gov Okowa congratulates Team Delta on winning 6th National Youth Games for sixth time

TVCN
Oct 20, 2021

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Team Delta on their outstanding achievement…

Air Force kills Boko Haram insurgents, destroys hideout in Borno

TVCN
Nov 28, 2019

The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole said it has killed a number of insurgents and destroyed…

TVC News Special Reports

Troops of ‘Operation HADARIN Daji’ kill scores of bandits

07 Jun 2020 6.17 pm

As part of offensive operations accord to…

Continue reading

Governor Oyetola calls for more security in mineral-rich communities

19 Apr 2019 4.07 pm

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola said…

Continue reading

Police parade suspected Cattle rustlers, firearm fabricators

24 Jan 2020 3.26 pm

The police in Sokoto have paraded a suspected…

Continue reading