NCoS Loses Operative, 9 Inmates after Attack on Jos Custodial Centre

One of the gunmen trapped within the Medium Security Custodial Center, Jos after invading the facility has been identified as one of those killed in the gun duel according to a release by the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Correctiosn Service, Francis Enobore.

The attackers according to him stormed the Custodial Center at about 1720hrs on Sunday 28th November 2021 and engaged the Nigerian Correctional Service(NCoS) armed squad personnel in a fierce gun battle before breaking into the yard.

One of the NCoS Armed Squad personnel paid the supreme price in the encounter while 9 inmates also lost their lives.

Another staff of the Service was shot in the hand and 6 inmates were also injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, some of the attackers and a total of 262 inmates escaped in the melee beforè reinforcement could come from sister services.

However, 10 have so far been recaptured leaving 252 at large.

The Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, according to the statement has condoled with the family and friends of the gallant officer who paid the ultimate price in the encounter promising that the death will not be in vain as all the perpetrators will be hunted and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He thanked the officers and men of other security agencies for the assistance in bringing the situation under control and assured members of the public that the safety of inmates including their care and support, will continue to be a top priority in his administration.

He called for collaboration from patriotic individuals to apprehend the fleeing inmates as well as volunteering credible intelligence that could nip such ugly incidents in the bud.

Jos Medium Security Custodial Centre as at the time of attack, had 1,060 inmates comprising 560 pre-trial detainees and 500 convicts.