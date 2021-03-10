Leaders of Conscience under the umbrella of the National Consultative Front, NCFront, in a conscious effort to provide a credible ideological mega political alternative to rescue Nigeria from the predatory and disastrous grip of the ruling political leadership of the APC and PDP today inaugurated a 22 Member Political Merger Committee headed by Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’aba, Former Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives to negotiate and facilitate an inclusive Mega Party Movement for Nigerians

The high powered political merger committee, which includes 12 National Chairpersons of National Political Parties and Nine Major Political Movements and Interest Groups was mandated to use its inclusivity to ensure the fusion of various platforms, allies and stakeholders that share NCFront mission to rescue and save Nigeria from the avoidable misery and hopelessness brought upon the Nigerian Peoples by the ruling political parties in Nigeria

The 22 member Merger Committee, which was a product of inclusive nominations from various Stakeholders and Allies in the NCFront was today charged by the Leadership of NCFront with a clear mandate to be inclusive in negotiating and sealing the formation of a credible alternative ideologically driven mega political party movement for all Citizens of Conscience and ideological groups that embrace the aspiration of the NCFront to rescue Nigeria from the State collapse and looming anarchy foisted on Nigeria by the ruling political parties and leadership in the country

NCFront, Leaders of Conscience, fully involved in the ongoing citizens driven constitutional process anchored by the Olisa Agbakoba led People’s Constitution Drafting Committee and the overwhelming desire of Nigerians to find a formidable peoples and service oriented alternative for the disastrous rulership of APC and the PDP in Nigeria also resolved to mobilize all Nigerians to resist any national elections without a new People’s constitution that can guarantee biometric accreditation, electronic and diaspora voting

Prof Patrick Okedinachi Utomi, Co Chair of the NCFront, who inaugurated the historic Committee however, reeled out the names of Members of the esteemed Merger Committee as follows: Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’aba – Chairman, Chief Raph Okey Nwosu( ADC, National Chairman) – Vice Chair, Dr Olu Agunloye (SDP, National Chairman) – Secretary, Dr Osagie Obayuwana (Former National Chairman, NCP), Arch Ezekiel Nya Etok( Former Chairman, YDP) High Chief Peter Ameh( Former Chairman of IPAC and PPA), Dr Tanko Yunusa ((National Chairman, NCP),

Senator Zainab A. Kure, Member, Rt Hon Jumoke Akindele ( Former Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly) Comrade Issa Aremu ( Labour and LP Leader) Chief Precious Elekima (National Chairman, PLIF) Senator Folashade Grace Bent( Former Senator) Dr Aisha Salihu Lemu ( Women Leader), Alhaji Hamisu Santuraki ( National Chairman, MPN), Comrade Mark Adebayo (National Chairman, KOWA Party), Comrade Seni Ajayi (Socialist Bloc) Barr Mrs Georgina Dakpokpo ( National Chairperson, Young Democratic Party, YDP) Hon Kassim Balarabe Musa (Socialist Movement of Nigeria)

The NCFront however gave the Committee, among other things, the discretionary power to co opt any other stakeholder, who has an undisputed relevance and usefulness to the successful formation of the new Mega political movement, slated for nationwide launching by the end June 2021.

The Chairman of the Merger Committee, Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’aba in his acceptance speech aveered that his Committee will work vigorously and round the clock to ensure that the Manifesto, Constitution, Nomenclature, Logo, Motto, Slogan and Interim leadership structures of the new mega political movement, which is generally expected to produce the next political leadership for the country will be robustly discussed and agreed by his Committee.

The Merger Committee Chairman however reaffirm that Eminent Persons to be consulted by his committee for technical Advice are some Former INEC Chairpersons, including Prof Attahiru Jega, Presidential Candidates, such as Prof Pat Utomi, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, Prof Kingsley Moghalu, the Lead Chair of the Coordinating and Drafting Committee of People’s Constitutional Dialogue, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN and National Youth Leaders, especially our allies from the #EndSars Movement.