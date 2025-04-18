The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has assured of its commitment to providing an enabling environment for indigenous oil and gas companies to thrive.

Renaissance Africa Energy’s high-ranking delegation met with the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board at the Nigerian Content Tower in Yenagoa.

The meeting follows the March 2025 purchase of onshore oil assets by Renaissance Africa Energy from Shell Petroleum Development Company.

Renaissance reaffirmed its commitment to energy security and industrialization in Africa while preserving a close relationship with the NCDMB.

Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited is a consortium composed of four leading indigenous oil companies.