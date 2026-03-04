As Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention continues to coordinate the national response to Lassa fever, healthcare workers remain the country’s most critical line of defence....

The agency has urged all health professionals to remain vigilant, stressing that every fever case must be treated with a high index of suspicion, particularly in endemic areas.

Standard infection prevention and control (IPC) measures are essential:

Wash hands before and after every patient contact.

Use appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) based on risk assessment.

Maintain a clean and disinfected clinical environment.

Dispose of medical waste safely and correctly.

The NCDC emphasised that strict adherence to standard precautions can significantly reduce transmission in healthcare settings and protect frontline workers, colleagues and patients.

Healthcare professionals are advised to consult the full Lassa Fever Advisory for Healthcare Workers for comprehensive guidance.

Protect yourself. Protect your colleagues. Protect your patients.

Infection prevention is not optional — it saves lives.

