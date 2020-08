The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced the inclusion of another testing laboratory to its already existing network, bringing the total to 64.

The new laboratory is situated at the Federal Medical Centre GeneXpert laboratory, Gusau, Zamfara State.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also reported 298 new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 49,068.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle late on Sunday