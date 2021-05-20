The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has prohibited the sale and use of GSM network boosters (for mobile connectivity) in order to improve telecommunications services by banks, residents, government agencies, and others.

The use of the GSM booster remains illegal in Nigeria, except for certified users, this is according to a memo issued through the official Twitter account of NCC.

NCC in the notice said, “the sale, installation, and usage of GSM boosters are illegal.”

In the notice, NCC stated that its only task in accordance with Section 131(1) of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003, was to guarantee consumer protection, good quality of service and the maintenance of technical communication equipment standards.

“Such acts may lead to monetary sanction and/or imprisonment, or both (fine & imprisonment) as well as the confiscation of any equipment used in the illegal enhancement of network coverage.”

Spur’s brand Nigeria recognises that it is not the only country that restricts the use of network signal boosters. There are some restrictions in India, the United States of America, and other countries as well.

A GSM Booster or network Booster is a device that is meant to amplify the network strength of a particular network. Just like its name, it boosts the network signal you are sending and receiving. This means it’s meant to increase browsing speed, download speed, upload speed, etc.