The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has unveiled a comprehensive compliance guide for drone operations in Nigeria, cautioning that violators risk heavy fines, imprisonment, or seizure of equipment. The guidelines, developed in collaboration with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and security agencies, set out detailed procedures for individuals and…...

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has unveiled a comprehensive compliance guide for drone operations in Nigeria, cautioning that violators risk heavy fines, imprisonment, or seizure of equipment.

The guidelines, developed in collaboration with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and security agencies, set out detailed procedures for individuals and organisations intending to operate unmanned aerial vehicles within the country’s airspace.

According to the NCAA, drone operations remain strictly regulated, with no flights permitted without prior approval from relevant authorities.

A key requirement is obtaining security clearance from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), including the issuance of an End User Certificate for each drone.

The authority warned that failure to comply with these directives could attract enforcement actions, including prosecution.

Compliance Requirements

The regulator outlined a step-by-step process for operators seeking approval:

Secure clearance from ONSA

Register the drone through the NCAA portal

Complete a five-phase certification process

Engage with the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Unit for guidance

The certification process covers pre-application, formal submission, document evaluation, demonstration, and final approval stages.

Operational Rules

Under Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations Part 21, drone usage without both ONSA and NCAA authorisation is prohibited.

Operators are also required to adhere to safety and ethical standards, including respecting privacy, avoiding restricted or no-fly zones, and complying with approved altitude limits.

The NCAA stressed that strict adherence to the guidelines is essential to ensure safe integration of drones into Nigeria’s controlled airspace.