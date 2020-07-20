The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has cleared the Sultan Abubakar III international airport to commence operation

A source at the airport told our correspondent that the clearance was conveyed to the management of the airport at the weekend following the final phase of inspection that took place on Friday July the 17th. 2020.

According to the source a commercial airline is expected to take off with passengers from Sokoto to Lagos enroute Abuja.

A staff of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria in Sokoto who pleaded anonymity confirmed to our correspondent that a commercial airline is expected to land at the airport by 1:00pm from Lagos to convey passengers back to Lagos through Abuja..