The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Osogbo branch, has strongly condemned the arson attack on the Osun High Court in Ilesa on Monday.

In a statement in Osogbo, the NBA Chairman Yemi Abiona described the incident as a “heinous attack that threatens justice delivery and the rule of law”.

He expressed concern over the recurrence of such violence, noting that a similar attack had occurred years earlier in Court 3, where a judge’s chambers were burnt down.

Abiona commended Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke for his swift response, including ordering a thorough investigation and enhanced security around court premises.

He urged security agencies to apprehend and prosecute those responsible, offering the NBA’s free legal services to support the case.

The fire, which broke out in the early hours of Monday, destroyed the entire building along with sensitive court documents and exhibits.

Governor Adeleke has called for increased security at all courts in the state while investigations continue.