The former chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Ikorodu branch who is the national convener of Fight Against Corruption in the Judiciary, Adebayo Akinlade, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to probe the allegations of electronic fraud committed on the e-voting platform used in last month’s national election of the Nigerian bar association.

Mr Akinlade who lost the seat of the vice president in the Election claims that ‘the process leading to the e-voting was shrouded in secrecy especially regarding the IT firm handling the platform, a concern which was also raised by a presidential candidate before the election of Olumide Akpata.

Last week, the NBA’s board of trustees headed by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olisa Agbakoba, responded to a petition by one of the presidential candidates, Dele Adeshina, who requested a cancellation of the election.