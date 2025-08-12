The Nigerian Bar Association has condemned the treatment of an Ibom air passenger, Comfort Emmanson, who is accused of assaulting two persons including a staff of the airline....

In a joint statement issued by the NBA’s President, Afam Osigwe, SAN, and The National General Secretary, Mobolaji Ojibara, it says Ibom Air was reckless and violated her right to dignity of human person.

The Body also “strongly condemns” the subsequent lifetime flight ban imposed on her by Ibom Air and the Airline Operators of Nigeria, calling These actions, “heavy-handed, unlawful, and a grave affront to the rule of law and human dignity.”

The NBA says it found deeply disturbing that Ms. Emmanson was forcibly removed from the aircraft, stripped of her clothing in public, and subjected to humiliation that was filmed and circulated online.

According to the NBA, other video footage that emerged showing an Ibom Air hostess preventing her from alighting from the aircraft, could constitute false imprisonment and a possible provocation that escalated the situation.

It is now calling for an independent, and impartial investigation by the ministry of aviation, The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, and security agencies, before any disciplinary action is taken against her, adding that those responsible for capturing and distributing the unedited footage must be identified and prosecuted.

The NBA has also offered the 26 year old free services to ensure her rights are protected and that she obtains redress for the violations suffered.