According to a statement signed by Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, the NBA President, Amupitan’s appointment came at the moment Nigeria democratic journey needs integrity, courage and firm commitment to the rule of law.

The statement reads, “The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) heartily congratulates Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, on his appointment and successful screening as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Prof. Amupitan’s appointment comes at a defining moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey, one that demands integrity, courage, and a firm commitment to the rule of law in the management of our electoral processes.

“As a distinguished Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Former Dean of the Faculty of Law, and an accomplished legal scholar, Prof. Amupitan embodies the intellectual depth, professional excellence, and ethical fortitude that this crucial national assignment requires.”

It added, “His long years of service in legal education, advocacy, and public engagement have prepared him well for the task of leading INEC with distinction and transparency.

“The Nigerian Bar Association acknowledges the enormous expectations of Nigerians, who look to him to restore and strengthen public confidence in the electoral system. The challenges before INEC are profound, ranging from electoral credibility and technological consistency to public trust and institutional independence.

“It is therefore our expectation that under Prof. Amupitan’s stewardship, INEC will rise to the occasion and deliver on its constitutional mandate with integrity, innovation, and fairness.”

“The NBA also looks forward to working closely with INEC under his leadership to champion comprehensive electoral reforms, promote citizen participation, and entrench accountability and transparency in Nigeria’s democratic process.

“We congratulate Prof. Amupitan, SAN, and wish him divine wisdom, courage, and discernment as he takes on this historic responsibility to shape Nigeria’s democratic future,” the statement concluded.