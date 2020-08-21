The outgoing president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Paul Usoro, said he takes full responsibility for “the unintended embarrassment” that may have been caused by the decision of the national executive committee to dis-invite Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-rufai from speaking at its annual general conference slated for next week.

He has also met with the director-general of the Nigerian governors forum, Asishane Okauru on the issue, conveying his ‘regret and apologies’.

Mr Usoro stated that NEC’s decision had no ethnic or religious coloration or connotations in anyway, as two of those who wanted his name retained in the list of speakers are from the South of Nigeria, while another is a clergy.

Before the decision, at least 3000 persons had signed a petition, demanding the governor’s removal from the list of speakers at the annual event, condemning his perceived handling of the killings in southern Kaduna.