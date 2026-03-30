Troops of the Nigerian Navy have successfully destroyed the hideout of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) within the Orsu Ihiteukwa axis of Imo State. In a late Sunday statement signed by Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, the Director of Naval Information, the intelligence-led operation was carried out by troops…...

Troops of the Nigerian Navy have successfully destroyed the hideout of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) within the Orsu Ihiteukwa axis of Imo State.

In a late Sunday statement signed by Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, the Director of Naval Information, the intelligence-led operation was carried out by troops attached to the Naval Base Oguta Tactical Patrol Squadron.

According to the statement, the operation, carried out in conjunction with sister security agencies, led to the destruction of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making facility.

The statement reads, “The Nigerian Navy, through Naval Base Oguta Tactical Patrol Squadron, has recorded a major operational success during a clearance operation in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

“Leading a joint effort with other security agencies, naval troops cleared suspected IPOB/ESN hideouts within the Orsu-Ihiteukwa axis, including the Mother Valley general area. During the operation, troops encountered multiple Improvised Explosive Devices, confirming the presence of an active IED network.”

The statement added, “Subsequent exploitation led to the discovery of an IED-making facility, where naval personnel executed a coordinated ambush, neutralising two IED specialists.

“All recovered explosives were safely destroyed in situ, eliminating potential threats to both civilians and security forces.”

The statement further disclosed that all personnel and equipment remained intact.

The Nigerian Navy reaffirms its sustained commitment to intelligence-driven, aggressive operations, in collaboration with other security agencies, to dismantle criminal networks and restore lasting peace in the region.