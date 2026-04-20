The Nigerian Navy has intercepted and rescued three suspected stowaways aboard the merchant vessel MSC STELLA with registration number IMO No. 9279988 off the Lagos Fairway Buoy. In a Monday statement signed by the Naval spokesperson, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, the arrests form part of its ongoing Search and Rescue (SAR)…...

The Nigerian Navy has intercepted and rescued three suspected stowaways aboard the merchant vessel MSC STELLA with registration number IMO No. 9279988 off the Lagos Fairway Buoy.

In a Monday statement signed by the Naval spokesperson, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, the arrests form part of its ongoing Search and Rescue (SAR) and maritime security efforts.

According to the statement, the operation followed credible intelligence received from the Western Regional Control Centre (WRCC) at about 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, 19 April 2026.

The statement revealed that the suspects, including 27-year-old national of the Benin Republic, Aguru Michael, a 25-year-old Soye Monday from Ondo State, and 22-year-old Kentobou Peter from Delta State, reportedly intended to stow away to Europe.

The statement reads, “Acting swiftly, the Quick Response Team (QRT) of NNS BEECROFT, stationed at Tarkwa Bay, was immediately deployed to the vessel’s location. The team successfully rescued the three suspects approximately five nautical miles off the Lagos coastline.

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“Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects illegally boarded the vessel at about 1:00 a.m. on Friday, 17 April 2026, while it was berthed at Tin Can Island Port. The individuals identified as Aguru Michael (27), a national of the Benin Republic; Soye Monday (25), from Ondo State; and Kentobou Peter (22), from Delta State, reportedly intended to stow away to Europe.”

The statement added, “This recent rescue effort exemplifies the Nigerian Navy’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives at sea. Building on previous successful SAR missions- such as the rescue of seven individuals after the collision involving a Tantita Patrol boat and a wooden vessel in Bayelsa, and the rescue and handover of three foreign stowaways aboard MT ANATOLIA in March 2026- the Navy continues to demonstrate its robust operational tempo in countering iregular migration and ensuring maritime safety across Nigeria’s waters.”

The statement revealed that the suspects are now in the custody of NNS BEECROFT, where they are undergoing thorough investigation and administrative processing in line with established laws.

The Nigerian Navy reaffirms its dedication to securing Nigeria’s maritime domain and maintaining effective Search and Rescue operations to combat illegal activities within the country’s territorial waters.