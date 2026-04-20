The Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 25, from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. across the state. Residents are expected to participate fully by cleaning their surroundings, properly disposing of waste, and supporting ongoing efforts to maintain…...

The Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 25, from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. across the state.

Residents are expected to participate fully by cleaning their surroundings, properly disposing of waste, and supporting ongoing efforts to maintain a safe and hygienic environment.

The government stressed that sanitation remains a collective responsibility, urging citizens to take ownership of their immediate environment in line with public health regulations.

TVC News Online had earlier reported that the Lagos State Government announced the revival of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu officially flagged off the exercise at the Mushin–Agege Motor Road corridor, alongside his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exercise, which had been abandoned for years following a court ruling that nullified compulsory restriction of movement during sanitation hours, will now hold on the last Saturday of every month between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. without any restriction on movement.

“This monthly exercise used to be a national pride. This flag-off is a defining moment for us. We decided to choose this corridor because of the amount of filth here. A clean city is built by the people who live in it,” he said.

In a statement on the X handle of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), the schedule for April’s observance of the exercise was announced.

The statement reads: “A cleaner Lagos is possible, and it begins with us.

“Our team is on ground every day, cleaning, clearing, and maintaining our environment to keep our communities safe and livable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As we prepare for the monthly sanitation exercise on April 25, let’s all take responsibility. Dispose your waste properly, use your bins, and keep your surroundings clean.

“Together, we can build the cleaner Lagos we all want.”