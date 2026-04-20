Troops of the 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have intercepted suspected terrorist logistics couriers and recovered a cache of ammunition in Kogi State, as part of ongoing operations to disrupt criminal supply networks. According to the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Brigade, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, said the latest operation,…...

Troops of the 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have intercepted suspected terrorist logistics couriers and recovered a cache of ammunition in Kogi State, as part of ongoing operations to disrupt criminal supply networks.

According to the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Brigade, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, said the latest operation, carried out on April 20, 2026, followed credible intelligence on the movement of suspected couriers within the brigade’s area of responsibility.

He said troops, acting on the intelligence, mounted a snap checkpoint at Oshokoshoko along the Obajana–Kabba Road in Lokoja Local Government Area, where a Toyota bus travelling from Makurdi to Obajana was intercepted.

According to him, a search of the vehicle led to the arrest of two suspects identified as Mallam Zubairu Abubakar and Adamu Abubakar Abdullahi.

He added that troops recovered 314 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and three AK-47 rifle magazines concealed in the vehicle, alongside other items including two mobile phones, a driver’s licence, a National Identification Number slip, and an identity card.

Abdullahi noted that the operation followed earlier successes, including the arrest of a high-profile ammunition courier, Mathew Elisha, also known as Nasara, who had been on a security watch list.

He further disclosed that in a related operation on March 29, 2026, troops along the Jamata–Owara Road intercepted another suspect using a motorcycle modified with a concealed compartment for transporting ammunition.

The spokesperson said all suspects and recovered items have been handed over to the Military Intelligence unit for further investigation.

He added that the operations underscore the Army’s sustained efforts to deny criminal elements freedom of movement and dismantle their logistics networks in the state.