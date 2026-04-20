The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has renewed its collaboration with the Beer Sectoral Group (BSG), signing a new five-year Memorandum of Understanding aimed at reducing drink-driving and encouraging responsible alcohol use among motorists nationwide. The agreement, signed on Monday at the FRSC National Headquarters in Abuja, underscores a reinforced…...

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has renewed its collaboration with the Beer Sectoral Group (BSG), signing a new five-year Memorandum of Understanding aimed at reducing drink-driving and encouraging responsible alcohol use among motorists nationwide.



The agreement, signed on Monday at the FRSC National Headquarters in Abuja, underscores a reinforced effort between regulators and the brewing industry to tackle what officials describe as a major but avoidable cause of road crashes in Nigeria.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, and BSG Chairman, Thibaut Boidin, formalised the deal, committing both sides to stricter enforcement, expanded public awareness, and targeted measures to curb driving under the influence of alcohol.

The MoU is designed to “intensify nationwide campaigns, aggressive public education, and targeted interventions” to confront drink-driving at its root.

Under the partnership, the FRSC will deploy its legal authority and data-driven enforcement strategies, while the Beer Sectoral Group will leverage its industry influence, resources, and consumer reach to drive behavioural change.

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Stakeholders at the event stressed that the initiative is “not ceremonial” but a coordinated push to reduce road fatalities and instill safer driving habits.

The programme will, over the next five years, measure its impact through “lives saved, families preserved, and safer roads,” while sending a clear message to motorists: “drink responsibly or do not drive at all.”

The signing ceremony was witnessed by top industry executives, including Guinness Nigeria Plc Managing Director, Girish Sharma, and International Breweries Plc Managing Director, Nicholas Kade. Also in attendance were BSG Executive Director, Abiola Lasehinde, alongside senior FRSC officials.