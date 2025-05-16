The Nigerian Navy has intercepted a large wooden boat carrying around 90,000 litres of stolen crude oil off the coast of Araromi in Ondo State as part of a major anti-theft operation.

The operation was carried out by men from the Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Igbokoda in response to credible intelligence about suspected unlawful bunkering activities in the area.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the crude oil was unlawfully extracted from abandoned offshore wellheads near Igbokoda and was on its way to Lagos when naval personnel interfered.

Upon sighting the naval team, the suspects aboard the boat fled into the creeks using an accompanying speedboat, evading arrest.

The Navy recovered key items from the intercepted vessel, including three pumping machines, a long discharge hose, and two high-powered outboard engines used for navigation.

The boat and all recovered equipment have since been processed in line with extant Defence Headquarters’ regulations.

The Commanding Officer of FOB Igbokoda, Captain Aliyu Usman, reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s unwavering commitment to protecting the nation’s maritime domain and safeguarding critical national assets.

He noted that the operation aligns with the Chief of Naval Staff’s operational directive to crack down on economic saboteurs and ensure maritime security.