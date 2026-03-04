The Nigerian Navy has reinforced inter-agency security collaboration with the interception of 281.8 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa in Abia State.

The illicit consignment, packaged in 24 bags, was seized on 2 March 2026 by a patrol team from the Nigerian Navy College of Account and Finance (NNCAF) during a routine security operation along the Aba–Owerri Expressway.

The confiscated drugs were formally handed over on 3 March 2026 to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Commandant of NNCAF, Babatunde Usman Quadri, who was represented by Lieutenant Commander Peter Isaac Ogbe, reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to supporting internal security operations through coordinated action with other security agencies.

Receiving the narcotics on behalf of the NDLEA, Assistant Commander of Narcotics, Mr Nnamdi Nwaolisa Kenneth, commended the Navy for its professionalism and operational synergy.