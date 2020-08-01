The leadership of the Natural Oil & Gas Supply Association of Nigeria is set to clampdown on gas stations that are operating without proper registration.

The National president of the Association, Benneth Korie made this known while unveiling new executive members of the Association in Ondo State .

Many Gas stations are springing up daily in residential areas without necessary papers or register with operating regulators.

The National president of the Association, while inaugurating the new executive in Akure, urged them to load their products from government approved depot and shun diversion of the products.

Other members stressed the need to ensure illegal gas stations are not allowed to operate.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu urged members of the Association to establish a tank farm in the State as a way of complementing his administration’s will to develop the state.

The executive is expected to put into action processes that will address the various challenges the sector has experienced in the past.