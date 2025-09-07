A native doctor, identified as Anagbo Emeka from Umugbo in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State, has been arrested after allegedly purchasing used male condoms from prostitutes for fetish purposes....

Emeka was apprehended by youths in Echara community, Awka North Local Government Area, after his suspicious activities were exposed. A viral video of the incident, shared on Facebook by media personality Dr. Uche Nworah, showed the suspect openly confessing to the act.

“I agreed with her to sell me used condoms. She delivered them, but later reported me. That is the wrong thing I did,” he said in the video.

The suspect disclosed that he struck a deal with a sex worker who supplied him with used condoms collected from brothels, which he claimed were required for charms and fetish practices.

The arrest has triggered widespread concern among residents, with many calling for a full investigation to determine the scope of his activities and identify any possible accomplices.