The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it’s Ward Congresses to elect party executives will hold across the country on Saturday, July 31st 2021 as scheduled.

The assurance is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, the National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party.

The statement added that the ward Congress Committees of the Party have already been inaugurated and delegated with the responsibility of conducting, supervising, monitoring the scheduled Ward Congresses.

The party says the clarification is against the backdrop of personal opinions being expressed by some individuals on the status of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC ) and its capacity to conduct the Congresses.

The statement reads further: ” While it is not our intention to join issues with these commentators, the Supreme Court’s Wednesday judgment affirming the Election victory of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN had no bearing on the CECPC’s status and its membership.”

The party urges members and aspirants to come out enmasse and peacefully participate in the ward Congresses, come Saturday.