The national launch of the Covid 19 vaccination in Nigeria has kicked off with priority placed on health care workers and supporting staff.

The event led by the ministry of health, national primary health care and the presidential task force on covid 19 will be rolled out in phases.

The first roll out plan will begin with Frontline health care workers and supporting staff followed by top government officials.

This event kick starts the process of the national vaccine roll out plan for the country across states including the FCT which will have 65 vaccination points across all council areas.

This vaccination starts after a 48 hour analysis was done by the national agency for the for food and drug administration and control to certify the Oxford Astrazenca vaccine safe for public use.

Nigeria received it first batch of more than 3million doses of the Oxford Astrazenca vaccine on Tuesday.