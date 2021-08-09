The National U-12, U-15 boys and girls handball championships have begun in Sokoto.

Hostilities began this morning with the U-12 boys crushing their Kano state counterpart 43-18 goals in the first match, Kaduna defeating FCT 31-26, and Zamfara defeating Suleja Handball Academy 16-9.

Kano will face Katsina in the U-15 boys category on Monday afternoon, while Kaduna will face Kebbi.

The defending champion, Sokoto Rima Strikers, will begin their defense campaign against Suleja Shooters Handball Academy.

In the U-12 girls category, the Gboko Dream Girls will compete against their Sokoto state equivalent.