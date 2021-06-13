According to the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, the AFN 2021 National Championships and Invitational Relays will be held in the Yaba College of Technology Sports venue in Yaba, Lagos, between Wednesday June 16 and Monday June 21, 2021.

This year’s National Championships, according to AFN Secretary General Prince Adeniyi Adisa Beyioku, would be utilized as selection trials to choose Nigeria’s delegation for the postponed XXXII Olympic Games in Tokyo, which will take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

The AFN reminded state athletics associations, the military, paramilitary, and clubs that the event will be held in strict accordance with the COVID-19 Sports Code Protocols set in place by the Federal Government of Nigeria for sports engagement in a letter written to them.

The AFN also disclosed that invited athletes and others who meet the competition’s entry requirements would arrive on Wednesday, June 16 at specified hotels, with the competition proper beginning on Thursday, June 17 and lasting four days.

”The AFN is set to host another top class national championships and this year’s edition will be used to select the athletes who will represent Nigeria at the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan from late next month,’ said Beyioku

Advertisement

The AFN Secretary General also revealed a six-nation invitational relay will be held on the sidelines of the National Championships.

‘The invitational relays have become very important as it, for now, remains the only window left for Nigeria to secure qualifications for the relay events of the Olympics.

‘We know our women’s 4x100m team have qualified provisionally for Tokyo and we are confident others will also make the cut before the June 29, 2021 final deadline for qualification.’

The Nigerian men’s 4x100m and the women’s 4x400m teams are just a step from making it to Tokyo as they are ranked 17th in their respective events.

The men’s 4x100m team has a best of 38.59 seconds that has placed the team just outside the qualification ranking and needs to run at least 38.45 seconds to move into 16th spot ahead of Trinidad and Tobago (38.46) and Turkey (38.47).

Advertisement

The women’s 4x400m team is also placed 17th with the 3:30.32 it ran at the African Games in 2019 and will need to break 3.30 to sneak into the qualification spot although a sub 3.29 will seal qualification without looking at their backs

Meanwhile, Beyioku listed Zambia, Botswana, Benin Republic, Cameroun and Zimbabwe as the five countries confirmed to join Nigeria in the relay event in Lagos.

‘Apart from the relays, the championships is also the final window for our athletes to qualify for their individual events. So far 11 athletes have qualified and they are Blessing Okagbare (100m,200m), Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, Favour Ofili (200m), Tobi Amusan (100m Hurdles), Ese Brume (Long Jump), Ruth Usoro (Long and Triple Jump), Annette Echiunwoke (Hammer Throw), Divine Oduduru (100m, 200m), Raymond Ekevwo (100m), Usheoritse Itshekiri (100m) and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Shot Put)”

The National Championships is the flagship event of the AFN where the nation’s top athletes will converge to compete for honours and qualifications for major Championships and Games.