Breaking News

National security: Army engages veterans, calls for synergy between civilians and military

National Security: Army engages veterans, calls for synergy between civilians and military. Nigeria will overcome it's current security challenges if the citizens develop a strong relationship with the military and complement their efforts in fighting terrorism. The Chief of Army staff, Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya Made this known while speaking at a workshop organised to train veterans and personnel of the Army in Ibadan. The Chief of staff who was represented by the chief of Administration, Usman Mohammed also urged the officers and veterans in the military to rekindle their effort to positively influence security and cohesion in Nigeria. He reteirated the Army's effort in ensuring that the welfare of its officers to improve their standard of living. In his remark, the General Officer Commanding 2Division Maj. Gen. Gold Chibuisi urged the veterans, retirees and serving officers of the Army utilise their capacities to enhance optimal performance in ensuring the security of the nation Declaring the worship open, the Chief of staff to Governor of Oyo state, Segun Ogunwuyi commended the Army for initiating such programme. He said it would go a long way in boosting the knowledge and capacity of the Nigerian Army in security lives and property.

Nigeria will overcome it’s current security challenges if the citizens develop a strong relationship with the military and complement their efforts in fighting terrorism.

The Chief of Army staff, Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya Made this known while speaking at a workshop organised to train veterans and personnel of the Army in Ibadan.

The Chief of staff who was represented by the chief of Administration, Usman Mohammed also urged the officers and veterans in the military to rekindle their effort to positively influence security and cohesion in Nigeria.

He reiterated the Army’s effort in ensuring that the welfare of its officers to improve their standard of living.

In his remark, the General Officer Commanding 2Division Maj. Gen. Gold Chibuisi urged the veterans, retirees and serving officers of the Army utilise their capacities to enhance optimal performance in ensuring the security of the nation

Declaring the worship open, the Chief of staff to Governor of Oyo state, Segun Ogunwuyi commended the Army for initiating such programme.

He said it would go a long way in boosting the knowledge and capacity of the Nigerian Army in security lives and property.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Tukur Buratai -Army-TVC

COAS Buratai extends 40-day deadline for Shekau’s capture

TVCN
Sep 3, 2017

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has extended his 40-day deadline to the Theatre Commander,…

BREAKING : Godwin Obaseki wins Edo state governorship election

TVCN
Sep 29, 2016

Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress has won Wednesday's governorship election held in Edo…

Appeal Court affirms Gov. Kayode Fayemi’s election

TVCN
Mar 29, 2019

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal on Thursday affirmed the victory of Governor (more…)

My Contract with Rangers over – Amakapabo

TVCN
Oct 4, 2016

Coach Imama Amapakabo has revealed his contract with Rangers ended on Sunday after he led the (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Nigerian-Army-IPOB-members-TVCNews

Nigerian Army to investigate video of alleged intimidation in Abia

14 Sep 2017 4.32 pm

The Nigerian Army says it would investigate…

Continue reading

Insecurity: House majority leader expresses worry, visits Police, Army HQ

10 Aug 2020 12.06 pm

Continue reading
Tukur Buratai -Army-TVC

Army denies claims that 7 LGAs in Borno under Boko Haram control

22 Sep 2017 6.16 pm

The Nigerian army has described as false,…

Continue reading