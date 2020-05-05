The National Health Emergency Bill 2020 has scaled first reading at the Nigerian Senate Chamber of the National Assembly.

This comes at exactly a week after the Controversial Bill on Control of Infectious Diseases 2020 scaled the first and second reading at the House of Representatives.

Some Lawmakers raised concerns about the bill coming under a different title and demanded a draft copy of the bill to avoid a duplication and the controversy that greeted the house last week.

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, assured Lawmakers that the bill will be read for the second time next week Tuesday where it will be open for deliberations.