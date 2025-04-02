The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the full implementation of the Nigeria Education Repository and Databank (NERD) programme, marking a major reform in the country’s education sector.

This decision follows the completion of due process and is outlined in the Declaration of Effectiveness, recently signed on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa.

Overview of the NERD Programme

The NERD Programme is a national technology initiative designed to serve as a central education database jointly managed by all post-secondary and tertiary institutions in Nigeria, alongside their regulatory agencies. These include the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), and the National Library of Nigeria, in collaboration with the private sector.

This initiative applies to all institutions within Nigeria’s higher education spectrum, regardless of ownership—public, private, civilian, or military. It also extends to institutions with National Assembly charters, nursing and agricultural colleges, and other post-secondary education providers, whether under the federal or state Ministry of Education.

Key Objectives and Benefits

The NERD Programme aims to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on foreign entities for storing, preserving, and verifying academic records, which has historically resulted in capital flight and national security concerns. The initiative will enhance data security, academic integrity, and national planning by centralizing education records.

One of the programme’s key reforms is the introduction of a National Credential Number (NCN) and a frame QR code, which will be embedded in certificates, diplomas, transcripts, and other academic credentials. This will enable instant verification of qualifications, reducing academic fraud and the circulation of fake degrees.

Additionally, all students successfully admitted post-JAMB will be onboarded into the National Students’ Clearing House, where they will be assigned a National Student Number (NSN). This will create a yearly academic digital footprint, ensuring transparency and authenticity in educational records.

New National Services Under NERD

Dr. Alausa outlined several services that will be incorporated into the NERD Programme:

National Repository of Knowledge : A mandatory deposit system for all final-year projects, theses, dissertations, and term papers.

: A mandatory deposit system for all final-year projects, theses, dissertations, and term papers. National Credential Verification Centre : A flagship initiative to eliminate qualification fraud by ensuring all certificates and academic records are authentic.

: A flagship initiative to eliminate qualification fraud by ensuring all certificates and academic records are authentic. Offtaker’s Monetization Rewards (OMR) : A data-driven incentive system that rewards students and lecturers based on their academic publications.

: A data-driven incentive system that rewards students and lecturers based on their academic publications. NERD-Indexed Journals: To address financial barriers to publishing in high-impact journals, NERD will create and manage a local alternative, similar to global indexes like SCOPUS and China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI). These journals will be recognized for academic promotions and research career advancements.

Governance and Implementation

To oversee the programme’s implementation, the Federal Executive Council has constituted a Governing Council chaired by the Minister of Education. Members include the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, the Executive Secretaries of NUC, NBTE, and NCCE, the National Librarian, and representatives from universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. Also included are the Chief Executives of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission and National Education Repository and Databank Limited.

Dr. Alausa acknowledged the learning curve that comes with this transformation but assured the public that comprehensive training and support will be provided. He emphasized that the NERD Programme will significantly improve the education sector, ensuring transparency, quality assurance, and efficient data management.

Strategic Vision and Financial Backing

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emphasized that the project must protect authors’ copyright and include a reward mechanism for academics. He envisions Nigeria achieving commercial dominance in education data management across Africa, positioning the country in a global market projected to reach $9.85 billion by 2027.

The NERD Programme will be fully financed by the private sector, with an investment of $68.8 million.

Implementation Timeline

The Declaration of Effectiveness states that the NERD system is now fully operational nationwide, effective February 4, 2025, as approved by the Federal Executive Council. In accordance with Article 6.1.22 of the National Policy on Nigeria Education Repository and Databank, FEC’s directives will be communicated to all governing councils and tertiary institution management teams through NUC, NBTE, and NCCE.

This landmark initiative is set to transform Nigeria’s education landscape, ensuring a more efficient, secure, and credible academic system for all stakeholders.