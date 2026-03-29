Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said today’s National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will demonstrate to Nigerians and the international community that the party is still alive and will bounce back. He made this known during an inspection of the Convention venue, after hosting…...

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said today’s National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will demonstrate to Nigerians and the international community that the party is still alive and will bounce back.

He made this known during an inspection of the Convention venue, after hosting party stakeholders in Abuja ahead of the exercise.

Over 2,000 delegates from across the 36 states will converge on the Velodrome at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, for the party’s National Convention.

Wike assured that all necessary arrangements have been concluded for a successful convention, urging delegates to maintain peace and order before, during, and after the event.

He emphasised the importance of discipline and unity in ensuring a hitch-free process.

The Minister said, “For me, this is a job well done, you can see we are not over decorating, this is what they call proper arrangement. I’m sure that Nigerians will be happy with what they’ll see; it will be a testimony that Nigerians will say, indeed, PDP has come back.

“For this convention that is well organised, that will give them the impression that we are prepared for the future, and I’m happy that all those concerned have put in their efforts and commitment to see that the convention becomes a reality.”

On the security arrangement in place at the venue for the convention, the minister said there was adequate security at the venue.

“Coming here again, I can see a lot of security men, which shows a lot of things have been taken into consideration. As you’re coming in, you’ll see the presence of security personnel.

“We are here to organise our own convention the way conventions are supposed to be organised. We will have a hitch-free convention. We have taken notice of some people who may be very funny. Things like this, you may see some people who may be paid to cause one form of confusion or the other, we’ve taken notice of that, and I can tell you security agencies are up to the task,” he said.

The Minister advised delegates to be calm, orderly and support what the committees have done.