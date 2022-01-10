National Assembly Staff protest non-payment of minimum wage arrears

Staff of the National Assembly under the auspices of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria on Monday began an indefinite strike to press home their demand for payment of eight months arrears of minimum wage..

They accuse the management of the National Assembly of failure to honour a memorandum of action freely entered into by the two parties,

The National Assembly and National Assembly Service Commission chapters of PASAN held a joint congress in Abuja Thursday where it was resolved that the workers should down tools, about one week before the lawmakers are to return from recess

Members of the Senate and House of Representatives were on vacation over the holidays. Plenary is expected to resume on January 18.