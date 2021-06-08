About two hundred national assembly staff employed by the National Assembly service commission have Stormed the National Assembly to protest against the delay in their absorption into the service.

The group carried out a peaceful protest carrying placards with several inscriptions lamenting that, they were yet to resume despite completing 75 percent of the necessary documentation required since 2018

A member of the group, Iyanuoluwa Babatunde, said they have waited 3 years to no avail, and are asking why some of them were absorbed while others are still at home.

The group is seeking justice from the National Assembly management, and have appealed to resume duty within seven (7) working days.

They are also demanding that all Medical Doctors / workers be documented immediately.

The National Assembly service commissioner, North West, Bilami Shinkafi, while responding to their agitations says the commission is looking into the situation, while assuring that things will be resolved before the end of the second quarter of this year.