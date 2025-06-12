Members of both chambers of the National Assembly are taking their seats in the two chambers.

They are arriving ahead of the visit of Prssident Bola Tinubu as Special Guest of Honour at a joint session of the parliament to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day.

Representatives of the forum of former presiding officers of the National Assembly are also expected to deliver solidarity messages at the special joint session.

In 2018, former President Muhammadu Buhari changed Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12 in 2018, recognising th June 12, 1993 Presidential election as a watershed in the nation’s political history.