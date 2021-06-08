abstract

eminent leaders of conscience team up with National Consultative Front as Pan Nigerian Initiative to save Nigeria from anarchy and unwanted civil war by:

§ launching stakeholders’ mobilisation to douse unprecedented spate of anarchy and pervasive insecurity in Nigeria.

Advertisement

§ initiating nationwide political consultations and dialogue for national consensus and harmony.

§ charging government, former leaders who manned the three arms of government, and organised private sector to wake up to duty and responsibility against rising anarchy and civil strife in the country.

§ demanding urgent convocation of democratic engagements to reset and restore confidence in Nigeria.