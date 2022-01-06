NASS workers to begin strike January 7 over unpaid minimum wage

Staff of the National Assembly under the umbrella of the Parliament Staff Association of Nigeria will next Monday down tools to protest the non-payment of 15 months arrears of CONPECULIAR allowances and 6 months outstanding balance of minimum wage.

This was revealed in a joint statement issued by the chairman of PASAN in the National Assembly, Sunday Sabiyi, and the Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission, M.A.Liman, following their respective congresses in Abuja.

The Association communicated its resolutions in a letter to the Clerk of the National Assembly, copies of which were provided to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila.

Also copied were the Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission, the Director, DSS and DPO of National Assembly.

The Congress alleged breach of an MOU by the management.

The letter said “In view of the resolutions, congress resolves to embark on industrial action, commencing with mass picketing from Monday, 10th January 2022 in protest of the breach of the MOU”.