The two chambers of the National Assembly are to hold separate emergency sessions on Thursday to consider a downward review of the 2020 budget.

The review became necessary in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

A statement by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Omolori enjoined members of the National Assembly to make themselves available for the legislative exercise.

Spokesman of the House, Benjamin Kalu, confirmed the Thursday sitting to TVC News in a telephone chat.

Both chambers adjourned sitting last Tuesday to resume next week, 2nd June but have now altered their plans to make room for the consideration and passage of the budget review exercise.