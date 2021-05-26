The leadership of the National Assembly has approved the appointment of Abimbola Ayo-Yusuf from Lagos State as the Chief Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission.

It also approved the appointment of 37 others as commissioners of the PCC representing the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Public Complaints Commission is by law under the jurisdiction of the National Assembly.

A letter by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan to the Clerk to the National Assembly, says the appointments take effect from June 1, 2021 and will last for three years.